Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a bus driver here, the police said on Friday.

The victim's husband alleged that when he went to the Harmada police station here to file a missing report on Thursday, the officials did not lodge a complaint and asked him to come back after 24 hours.

The woman was later found in an unconscious state on Thursday midnight, the police said.

After BJP workers held a protest on Friday morning, a rape case was registered and the accused bus driver Rajendra was detained.

The victim's family members said when the woman had gone out to buy vegetables, the accused allegedly abducted her and raped her, the police said.

BJP candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly constituency met the victim's family and blamed the Congress government for crimes against women in the state.

The police said the accused is being questioned and further probe in the case is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)