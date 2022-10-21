Kollam (Kerala), Oct 21 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday said they have registered a case against a 35-year old woman for allegedly subjecting her mother-in-law to physical and mental torture for over four years.

The incident took place near here.

Videos and photos showed the elderly woman malnourished and having cuts, bruises and scars on her wrists and body.

The FIR said the woman became blind due to the torture and was taken to a hospital by her brother who came to know of the ill treatment.

"We have registered a case. A team from here had yesterday (Thursday) recorded the victim's statement," the police told PTI. They said they were yet to catch the accused.

Sources said the accused have moved anticipatory bail at a local court.

