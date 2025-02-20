Shimla, Feb 20 (PTI) The working committee of Himachal Congress would be in place soon after discussions with Rajya Sabha MP and new in-charge of party affairs in the state Rajni Patil, state unit chief Pratibha Singh said on Thursday.

Talking to the media here, Singh said that groundwork has been done and she would meet Patil in Delhi and discuss reconstitution of the district, block and state Congress units.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Patil is well versed with Himachal and state Congress leaders as well as workers, she said and added that the Rajya Sabha MP would wipe out the differences and further strengthen the organization in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6 last year dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal along with the district and block units with immediate effect. All the same, Pratibha Singh stayed in her post.

Also Read | What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here's How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

Singh reiterated that "from day one, after formation of Congress government in the state, I have been advocating that party workers should be rewarded by the government and the party and that hardworking workers should be adjusted in the organization".

On Rekha Gupta becoming the new Delhi chief minister, Singh said it is a good thing that a woman has been given a chance and made CM of Delhi.

It is to be seen how the Delhi government works and fulfils its promises, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)