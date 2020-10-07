Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI)The Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) andtheAssociation of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE) announced an accelerator model Xcelerator Bengaluru" for women owned enterprises here.

The initiative would support 20 women-owned growth businesses in the city every six months to enable "quick growth" among select small businesses through a combination of formal learning programmes, mentoring, expert sessions, and peer learning, a GAME statement said.

"These entrepreneurial growth stories will be communicated to the ecosystem so that other stakeholders can learn, align and contribute to the ecosystem", it said. The programme will be co-designed and led by some of the country's industry experts, past and current bureaucrats, academic institutions, veteran entrepreneurs and trade associations, among others, it was stated.

