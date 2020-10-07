Guwahati, October 5: Assam lottery results for Assam Future Kind lottery, Assam Singam Green lottery, Assam Kuil Gold lottery for Wednesday will be announced on the official website today. Assam lottery results for October 7, 2020 can be checked online on the state lottery website . The Assam lottery is held three times in a day. On October 7, the lottery results for 'Assam Future Kind' lottery, 'Assam Singam Green' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Gold' lottery will be announced on the official site at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

Individuals can try their luck in the state lotteries and check the results online on the official Assam lottery website. People have an opportunity to win exciting prizes up to Rs 5 lakhs. Assam lottery ticket price is Rs 7. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. The winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh, the second lucky winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

In Assam, the 'Bodoland Territorial Council' in Assam organises the state lotteries. The lucky winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results and is available on the Assam Lottery's official website. Apart from Assam lottery, the lottery result for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery are announced online daily on Lottery Sambad wesbite.

