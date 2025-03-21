New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Yes Bank on Friday said it has received Rs 429 crore from JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company for the sale of its NPA portfolio in 2022.

The bank had transferred its stressed assets loan portfolio to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore to JC Flowers ARC in December 2022.

In this regard, the bank would like to inform that it has received Rs 429 crore from a single trust in the Security Receipts Portfolio, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

