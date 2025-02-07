New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Fintech and SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions provider Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Friday reported a 29.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 19.7 crore in the October-December quarter.

It had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 15.2 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, PAT slipped 2.47 per cent.

Revenue from operations for Q3 FY25 came in at Rs 336.8 crore, a 68.8 per cent uptick from Rs 199.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue increased 11.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

"For FY25, we are confident of achieving a 58-63 per cent growth in our topline. We are also evaluating inorganic growth opportunities to expedite this growth and the discussions are at advanced stages," said Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.

