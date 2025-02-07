Mumbai, February 7: The Shillong Teer Results of Teer games conducted today, February 7, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya very soon. Those taking part in the Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. The traditional archery-based lottery games' results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of Teer games are completed. Lottery players can also scroll below to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 7, 2025.

A total of eight Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. The eight Teer games are - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. A traditional archery-based lottery game, each Shilong Teer game is played twice daily as it consists of two rounds. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 6 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer is an archery-type competition played in Meghalaya's Shillong. The speculative lottery game draws people from Shillong and its nearby areas including places in Northeast states. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer requires participants to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. In the two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, players have to place bets while archers have to shoot arrows at designated targets. Of all the arrows, the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target are picked as the winning numbers. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 96

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 57

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Teer Result on February 7, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

As stated above, Shillong Teer lottery participants can visit the portals mentioned above to check Shillong Teer game results and their winning numbers. Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, etc, will be updated once results are declared. On the online sites, participants can click on the "Shillong Teer Result for February 7" option or download the PDF file to know the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games.

