New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Tuesday said it will set up a technology hub in Bengaluru to drive innovation and exponential growth for its integrated platforms.

Taking strategic steps in the digital transformation journey of ZEE 4.0, the innovation centre in Bengaluru will have over 500 experts with strong expertise in the field of design, technology, data & cybersecurity, the company said in a statement.

"The products and solutions designed by the team will lead the company's digital pivot, driving exponential growth across platforms," it said.

The company has, however, not shared the amount that will be invested to set up the technology hub.

ZEEL has already onboarded 120+ experts to drive the change and enhance its overall tech prowess.

"The innovation centre in Bengaluru will help build a strong cohort of design, tech, data & talent to cater to the new-age consumer seamlessly across connected devices, built on a futuristic tech stack that will enable engineers & data scientists to unlock innovative technology-led solutions," it said.

ZEEL President – Technology & Data Nitin Mittal said:" The centre will be focused on developing world-class tech products & data solutions by creating synergies across our businesses, promoting innovative thinking and driving collaboration."

Under ZEE 4.0, the company is taking all the required steps to transform into the preferred choice for Media & Entertainment for South Asians across the globe, it said.

