New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Zuari Industries on Thursday said it has signed a pact with ICAR-Indian Sugarcane Research Institute (ISRI) to implement a cane development programm at Gobind Sugar Mills in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The programme aims to enhance sugarcane productivity, sustainability, farmer engagement, and R&D integration for long-term strategic gains, the company said in a statement.

Under the memorandum of understanding, ICAR-ISRI will provide technical know-how and recommendations for location-specific adoption, and offer project-specific technical services on mutually agreed terms and cost structures.

"The Cane Excellence Program speaks of our vision of innovative agriculture that is not only productive but also future-proofed, climate-resilient, and in line with our sustainable development goals," Zuari Industries Managing Director Athar Shahab said.

Lucknow-based ICAR-ISRI Director R Viswanathan said, "This collaboration marks a step forward in science-backed sugarcane development. By aligning our research capabilities with industry needs, we aim to promote climate-resilient practices and help farmers access the most effective agronomic solutions tailored to local conditions."

