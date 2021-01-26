Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Beyonce's collaboration with Adidas - 'Ivy Park Collection' released new campaign photos and a teaser video featuring model Hailey Baldwin and rapper Gucci Mane on Monday (local time).

According to People Magazine, the clothing range that has been cleverly titled 'Icy Park,' is made for hitting the slopes. The teaser of the new brand was posted on the Instagram handle of 'Ivy Park'.

In the teaser video, several of the wardrobe pieces are flashed in front of an outdoor winter background and models pose on everything from a snowmobile to a ski lift.

The 40-year-old rapper Gucci Mane is seen modelling in a gold parka, a white faux fur peacoat with an Adidas logo flashed on the back, boots and track pants from the collection.

For the photo shoot, the rapper sported an all-white outfit featuring a three-stripe tracksuit, high-top sneakers, and a beanie as he sat in a lawn chair placed in the snow.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber posed on the hood of a truck that matched her pink printed long sleeve crop top and bike shorts in the same print. She accessorised with a pink Ivy Park beanie, white sneakers with silver detailing and white socks from the collection.

Scores of other stars including singer Kaash Paige, and models Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman are expected to be seen in future campaign photoshoots, according to 'WWD.'

As reported by People Magazine, there are no details of when to expect the latest Ivy Park collection from Beyonce other than that it is 'Coming Soon.'

Per People Magazine, this new collection is being described as "refreshingly chill, effortlessly functional, relentlessly stylish and always inclusive," WWD reported.

This will mark the 'Pretty Hurts' songstress' third drop with Adidas. Two of her collections were launched in 2020 and they sold out almost immediately.

The previous two launches had a bigger emphasis on apparel and accessories, but with Icy Park fans can expect five new footwear styles including updates to Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid, and Super Sleek sneakers and the first-ever IVY PARK Super Sleek Boot. (ANI)

