New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri, which is just around the corner, is celebrated during the spring season in India. This year, it will begin on April 13, 2021, and end on April 22, 2021.

Considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community, the auspicious festival, much like Maha Navratri, is dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga.

While the festivity is all about heightening one's spiritual credence by observing fast for nine consecutive days, it may turn out to be enervating for those who only stuff them up with the traditional aloo ki sabzi with kuttu or singhara atta puri.

During the pious days of Navratri, the Hindus skip or alter several ingredients from their meals, according to their family traditions. During the fasting process, people completely avoid onion, garlic, alcohol, meat, and more. From an ayurvedic perspective, these foods attract and absorb negative energies and should be avoided during this seasonal change as the human body tends to have low immunity around this time.

So as you prepare for the nine-day fasting period, here are some quick to make and yummy to eat recipes:

1. Sabudana Thalipeeth:

Sabudana Thalipeeth are crisp and soft pancakes made with tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, ground peanuts and spices. They are also called Upvasache Thalipeeth in the Marathi language and can also be referred to as Sabudana roti.

2. Millet Uttapam:

These uttapams are made from sama ke chawal or vrat ke chawal flour (barnyard millet flour). Sprinkle chopped tomatoes and serve hot with mint-yogurt dip.

3. Kuttu ka Dosa:

What can you relish more than having a crispy dosa with potato filling during your fast? Serve it hot with coriander chutney. Move over usual kuttu ki puri and rustle up something new this Navratri.

4. Aalu ki kadhi:

This is a unique dish that you can make by replacing the usual besan with singhade ka atta. All you have to do is to follow the usual steps that you do while making the besan ki kadhi, but replace the besan batter with singhade ka atta batter.

Few people don't use red chilli powder during Navratri so you can replace it with green chillies also. This is a light and yummy snack to satiate your cravings during fasting.

5. Dahi arbi (Taro):

This is the same as the delicious dish mentioned above. The only difference is that you have to add the soft arbi instead of potato while cooking this item. In contrast with the aalu kadhi, this dish is to be made with a thin gravy. This is a perfect dish for those who want to cut on carbs during fasting.

6. Sukhi arbi (Taro):

Crispy, fried and tasty spiced arbi dish is all you need to satisfy your cravings during the Navratri fast. This arbi recipe is also known as Brindavani ghuiya. This dish is easy to make and is also equally yummy to eat. Follow the same steps that you do while preparing french fries. Just make sure to add only those spices that are permitted in your family while fasting.

7. Banana dry fruits lassi:

Tired of eating raw bananas? Try this Lassi made with the goodness of yogurt, bananas, honey, and walnuts. Drink up this healthy lassi and keep yourself energised through the day. This will also serve as a perfect smoothie for your summertime fast and will keep you full for the entire day.

8. Arbi (Taro) kofta with mint yogurt dip:

Bored of eating the traditional potato vegetable during Navratri fast? Make this Arbi kofta recipe which is the perfect tea time snack for you to try out during the festival. This dish, prepared with kuttu ka atta and accompanied with the ever-versatile mint-yogurt dip, will leave everyone asking for more.

9. Sama chawal idli:

Well, this dish is a perfect example of what can be achieved if you are well aware of the substitutes available to you. Who will not like to gulp hot idlis with the ever-versatile mint-yogurt dip? Just replace your usual rice batter with sama rice batter to make these idlis and you are ready to eat it as your 'fast food' for dinner or breakfast.

While observing fast and welcoming the deity in your house, don't forget to pray for the healing of the world from the deadly coronavirus, this year. A very happy Chaitra Navratri 2021! (ANI)

