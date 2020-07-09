Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 9 (ANI): As face masks have become an integral part of our life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a firm in Manipur has supplied more than 1,000 cotton reusable masks to front-line responders.

Khumbongmayum Dhanachandra Singh, the master trainer of the Romi Factory in Manipur, started off the initiative by distributing masks to those working in the press, and people who deliver newspapers.

"Since the start of coronavirus, I noticed some people walking without a face mask. So, I thought of making some especially for those working in the press and those who deliver newspapers every morning. That's how we started making a mask," said Singh.

With more than 30 workers in the firm, around 1,500 soft cotton reusable masks are being supplied in every institution as well as Civil society organisations (CSOs) of the state.

Several masks have been distributed to the front-liners including doctors, nurses, police, and journalists free of cost. This unit aims to orient and aware children and communities on Covid-19 and its preventive measures.

"I am happy to work here. Many people are getting employed in this company in these trying times of pandemic," said Pyari, a staff in the firm.

Like many other state guidelines, the Manipur government has made wearing face masks compulsory in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

