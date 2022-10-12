Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Karwa Chauth is here! And like every year, Hindu women fast throughout the day for the good health and long life of their husbands on this auspicious occasion. It is a festival celebrated annually by married women and is sometimes referred to as Karak Chaturthi.

Karwa Chauth takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in Kartik month. Hindu married ladies observe the Karwa Chauth fast during the festival, fasting from sunrise until moonrise while making special prayers to Goddess Parvati.The women observe the Karva Chauth vrat, which is a nirjala (without food or water). Only after the moonrise, gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a specific prayer to the moon, can women break their fast (vrat).

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will begin on Thursday. The tithi will begin sharply at 1:59 am. Karwa Chauth will end on Friday. The tithi will end at 3:08 am. The Karva Chauth upvasa time will begin at 6:20 am and end at 8:09 pm. The puja muhurat will begin at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm.

Husbands can make their wives happy by giving them presents on this auspicious day while wives observe fasts for their husbands. Gifts serve as a symbol of affection and appreciation as well as a way to deepen a couple's relationship. You can make your wives joyful and feel cherished on Karwa Chauth by surprising them with lovely and special presents. Here are some unique gift suggestions for husbands to impress their beloved wives on this auspicious Karwa Chauth occasion.

1. Traditional Saree or suitGiven that Karwa Chauth is a traditional celebration, it can be interesting to give your wife an ethnic item like a suit or saree. You can definitely surprise your wife with Karwa Chauth by gifting her a saree or suit set on this occasion. On this momentous occasion, a dress given by the husband can be particularly memorable for the wife.

2. Customised JewelleryThe most exceptional and ideal gift for you and your loved one is personalised jewelry. It might be a charming and heartfelt present for your wife that she'll love. Any event, such as a party, wedding, engagement, anniversary, or Valentine's Day, allows for its wear. A heart-shaped couple necklace, a name necklace in the company's distinctive style, or a specially made double name pendant are just a few of the many options available.

3. Hang BagsEvery woman would agree that carrying bags is a must. They are the best and most advantageous products to get. If your wife enjoys accessorising, she might find a purse to be the perfect choice for Karwa Chauth. Make the finest decision possible and get a handbag that best suits her personality and sense of style.

4. Roses and chocolatesKarwa Chauth chocolates have an exceptional sweetness that would please your wife. The cherry on top would be some chocolates and a bouquet of red roses or other flowers she enjoys. She'll have a "cloud nine" moment, and her Karwa Chauth will definitely stand out more as a result.

5. Handwritten letterThe significance of handwritten letters hasn't diminished in the age of WhatsApp and texting. Gifts are lovely, but a more heartfelt statement of love is through a letter. The lady will feel her husband's affection each time she reads the letter. A woman is always more appreciative of her husband's love letter to her, even though she is aware of his fondness for her. Put your feelings into words and put your heart on paper. (ANI)

