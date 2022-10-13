Karwa Chauth 2022 is here! Every year in the month of October, this Indian festival is celebrated by married women with great enthusiasm. On this day, the suhaagans observe strict nirjala vrat for their husbands’ long lives. Having said that, there are also a few patis who give moral support to their patnis by fasting along with her. Not just the common man, but even celebrities celebrate this festival with a lot of zeal. While this year, we’ll see the regulars like Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma and more celebrating Karwa Chauth, there are also newly married actresses in the biz who will celebrate the occasion for the first time. First Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Celebrate The Day by Sharing Messages, WhatsApp Quotes & Images.

And so, from Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, here’s a list of couples who will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal got hitched to Richa Chadha on October 6 this year followed by a reception the other day in Mumbai. To note, the couple has been legally married since 2020.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

It’s going to be first Karwa Chauth for Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, as they got their marriage registered on February 21 this year. However, they tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19. Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: From Deepika Padukone to Richa Chadha, Take a Cue From These Actresses for Perfect Henna Patterns This Karva Chauth Vrat.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The Naagin of Indian TV, Mouni Roy surprised everyone when she announced she’s married to Suraj Nambiar. The actress tied the knot with a Dubai-based entrepreneur in Goa on January 27. The duo had started dating each other in 2019.

Mohit Raina and Aditi

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina tied the knot with Aditi in an intimate wedding ceremony in January 2022. The couple will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Actor Vikrant Massey got married to his longtime girlfriend and actress Sheetal Thakur in a private ceremony on February 18 in Himachal Pradesh.

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi

Last on the list is Bigg Boss 9 participant Priya Malik tied the knot with her fiancée Karan Bakshi on October 9 in a close-knit ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi.

That’s it, guys! We wish all the newlyweds a very happy Karwa Chauth. May all of them prosper in their lives. So, tell us which celebrity couple is your fave from the above ones? Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such happening and trending stories.

