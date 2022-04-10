New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The holy month of Ramzan is being celebrated with great spiritual fervour across the nation.

Ramzan started this year on the evening of April 2 with the first fast having been observed on April 3.

Also Read | Holy Week Palm Sunday 2022 Messages & HD Wallpapers: Send Holy Sunday Images, Psalms, Bible Verses, WhatsApp Pics & Telegram Photos To Observe The Day.

While the pious month is all about the inner self, it also helps in body detoxification of those who observe fast for the entire month, which lasts for 29 or 30 days depending on the sightings of the moon.

Fasting during the month of Ramzan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month is spent by Muslims fasting during the daylight hours from dawn (known as Sehri) to sunset (known as Iftar).

Also Read | RCB vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli Star in Royal Challengers Bangalore's Seven-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians.

Here are a few tips and tricks that can stay fit during Ramzan in the summers.

1. Drink sufficient amount of water

As mercury soars and states are gripped by a heatwave, staying hydrated while fasting becomes essential. Do drink at least two litres of water to remain hydrated for the day during the fast.

The tip is to eat Sehri at least half an hour before the time for Fajr so you have at least 30 minutes to just drink water. Sip gradually and not chug up all at once. Avoid tea and coffee as they can drain your balanced body temperature.

2. Include pre-meals

Pre-meals during Sehri include nuts and seeds that are rich in protein as well as fibre. These also keep you full for longer periods. After a break of 30 minutes, consume your main meal.

3. Keep a check on the Iftar meal

While feasting on your favourite delicacies is irresistible after observing the fast for the entire day, one should not forget to keep a check on iftar meal in order to start the next day of fasting with a light stomach.

4. Dates are must

Rich in Vitamin K, dates are helpful to make your body cells store fluids as they are a natural source of glucose. It is also a tradition to include them in the meals. Dates are also rich in copper, selenium and magnesium.

5. Don't miss yoghurt

Apart from juicy fruits and vegetables, the best food to have for Sehri is yoghurt. Yoghurt soothes the stomach and helps prevent acidity, eventually protecting against dehydration.

Avoiding salty, spicy and high in sugar food is the common tip every person gets who is observing the fast during Ramzan.

By following these simple yet important tips, one can stay fit and protected from infections during Ramzan which is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammed's first revelation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)