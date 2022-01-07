New York [US], January 7 (ANI): According to new research by Cornell University, companies that invested more in employee training before the pandemic were less likely to lay off their employees and reduce their workforces to cope with pandemic-related financial pressures.

The study has been published in the 'Journal of Applied Psychology'.

The findings suggested that investments in training increased the value of employees to an organization. As a result, the organization was less likely to see employees as disposable resources that can easily be let go via layoffs or other workforce reductions- such as offering early retirements and leaving vacant positions unfilled - when the organization faced pressures to reduce costs.

"Importantly, these findings provide evidence that the same investments that firms make to support the development of employees' human capital in normal times also offer a buffer to employees' job security in the face of financial precarity," the authors wrote.

Moreover, the authors argued that investments in employee training may offer even stronger job protection when paired with an organization's simultaneous investments in other resources, such as technologies that can be specialized with employees' knowledge and skills.

To test their hypothesis, the researchers took a sample of U.S. federal- and state-chartered retail banks obtained from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). After excluding banks with fewer than 100 employees, as well as custodial and agriculture credit banks, which do not engage in traditional retail banking, their final sample included 1,364 banks with quarterly observations from the first quarter of 2018 through the fourth quarter of 2020.

They then relied on banks' quarterly reports, which contained information on banks' operations, finances, and performance, and collected data on layoffs from state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings.

The authors also ran additional empirical analyses by conducting interviews with 12 bank leaders and reviewed annual reports for 35 banks in their sample.

Their findings supported their prediction that banks' investments in training in the two years before the pandemic would decrease their reliance on layoffs and workforce reductions to cope with pandemic-induced financial pressures.

Further, investments in employee training offered even greater protection to employee jobs in banks that had also invested heavily in physical capital (including in technologies supporting automation, cloud computing, and mobile and digital banking platforms) in the same period.

Their analyses also supported their expectation that banks with higher levels of training made more cuts to expenses in other areas, as an alternative to workforce reductions when faced with higher pandemic-induced financial pressures.

"Such firms, it appears, are investing in employees 'for keeps,'" the authors wrote. (ANI)

