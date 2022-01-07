Guru Govind Singh Jayanti is the celebration of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru - Guru Govind Singh Ji. Guru Govind Singh Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on January 9 is said to be one of the most important observances for Sikhs across the world. Also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Purab of Guru Govind Singh, the celebration of this festive time is sure to be filled with delicious feasts and langars in Gurudwaras and enlightening Gurpurab Prabhat Pheris across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Govind Singh Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Prakash Purab 2022 and more. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Greetings: Prakash Parv WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of Tenth Sikh Guru.

When is Guru Govind Singh Jayanti 2022?

As mentioned before, Guru Govind Singh Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on January 9. According to the Hindu Calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on Saptami, Paush in Shukla Paksha. The Saptami Tithi Begins - 10:42 AM on January 8, 2022, and will go on till 11:08 AM on January 9, 2022. Is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti A National Holiday? Know More About Parkash Purab of The Tenth Sikh Guru.

Celebration of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022

Guru Govind Singh Jayanti 2022, celebrated on January 9, marks the 355th birth anniversary of the spiritual guru. Guru Gobind Singh was one of the ten Sikh gurus who wrote the holy book of Guru Granth Sahib. The celebration of the anniversaries or birthdays of these ten gurus are known as Gurpurabs and are commemorated with great enthusiasm by Sikhs across the world.

There are several key aspects of Guru Govind Singh Jayanti 2022 celebrations that are sure to make it all the more enjoyable. From making the traditional offering of Kadha prasad to preparing and attending langars and Gurudwaras to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji with the community, there are various plans that people make. Another integral part of the Guru Govind Singh Jayanti celebrations is organizing early morning prayer meets called Prabhat pheri, where people read stories from the Guru Granth Sahib, sing religious songs, and aartis, etc. to appear the almighty. We hope that this Guru Govind Singh Jayanti 2022 fills your life with all the light and happiness.

