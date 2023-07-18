American actor Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas have given birth to a son, a spokeswoman for the actor confirmed to People. Lindsay gave birth to 'Luai' in Dubai. A representative of the couple tells People, "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their first child, a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is madly in love." In an interview with Allure in June, the Mean Girls star discussed her upcoming new chapter, where she will juggle her work and motherhood. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Names Their First Child Luai.

Lohan told the outlet, "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom. Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It's overwhelming in a good way." Lohan added, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, "You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine." People recently spoke with the actor's mother, Dina Lohan, about the wonderful news, and she stated that her daughter has always wanted to be a mother.

Dina said, "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four. We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her." Dina added, "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive. It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready.