Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The news has been confirmed by the actress’ representative to Page Six. Lindsay and Bader have reportedly named their son Luai. The actress gave birth to her son in Dubai. Preggers Lindsay Lohan Glows As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot (View Pic).

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Welcomes Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)