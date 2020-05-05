Liquor Sale Crosses Rs 100 Crore in UP on First Day, Excise Official Says No Shortage

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh registered liquor sale of over Rs 100 crore on Monday as the booze shops opened after 40 days."Around 23,000 shops opened yesterday. People in the state showed discipline. The face mask is mandatory for shopkeepers and customers. Generally, we get revenue of Rs 70-80 crore per day," Principal Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy told ANI.The secretary said that people should not create panic as there is no shortage of liquor in the state."Shops were closed on March 22, we got revenue of over Rs 100 crore. There will not be a shortage. People need not panic as there is no shortage of liquor," he said.After the lockdown was extended till May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines allowing the opening of liquor shops. (ANI)

