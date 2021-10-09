Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal say they are glad to have touched the hearts of audiences with their web series Little Things. Palkar and Sehgal have received acclaim for their performance as endearing lovebirds Kavya and Dhruv in the Netflix series across three seasons. The show will end with its fourth and final season, set to premiere on Netflix on October 15. Little Things Season 4 Trailer: Are Dhruv and Kavya Ready To Take the Plunge? Find Out In The Last Season of The Netflix Show!

"It is too close to our hearts. It is too special, it is something that is wholesome and it will always be very special to me," Palkar, who earlier acted in movies such as "Katti Batti" and "Karwaan", told PTI in an interview. Sehgal, who is also the creator of the series, said "Little Things" means the world to him but he wanted the show to go out on a high note."It meant the entire world to me. It is very wholesome and good. The show made a lot of people happy and that feels nice. Little Things 4 Song Kaanthaa: Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal Enjoy Picturesque Locales of Kerala in This Recreation of Popular Folk Ballad (Watch Video).

"It is better to end it on a high than on a note where people are bored and we are bored and all of us are forced to do it. It is good to enjoy the good vibes as opposed to being relieved with it," he said."Little Things" follows the everyday life of Dhruv and Kavya as they navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations. The fourth season will see the couple's "tricky transition" from young love to a more mature relationship.

Palkar believes it was the fresh-yet-raw take on young love and romance that appealed to the audiences the most. "The earnestness, honesty of the characters, that rawness and relatability is something that resonated with them because we didn't try to portray characters... They are people we know and hence it stayed with the audience," the 28-year-old actor said. However, nothing prepared them for the overwhelming success the show would go on to achieve, said Palkar.

"We were happy to do something new. We both were new and we didn't realise that it would become this big. It was all exciting," she added. Sehgal believes the element of realism worked in favour of the show. "The genre was not new and path breaking but the idea of it being life-like and real. We wanted to see love through the lens of slice-of-life and not through dramatic events. To us, that was exciting and challenging. And it resonated with the audience," the 31-year-old actor added. For Palkar, playing the role of Kavya is like a cakewalk now.

"If we would be in the middle of the night and we are asked to do this show, we will be ready to do this. However, at the same time there is newness." Sehgal said it was easy to get into the skin of his character this time around. "It is definitely easy but it is amazing how we still find nuances in them. They are not predictable to us," he said. Going ahead, Palkar and Sehgal are looking forward to exploring challenging roles. Palkar said she wants to portray characters that are not close to her own personality.

"The characters that I have played are fairly close to the person I am. Now, I want to challenge myself into different kinds of roles, play characters that are different from who I am and who surprise me in ways I can't imagine. My journey has been extremely special and it is beyond what I had imagined," she added. Sehgal said he also wants to attempt diverse roles. "I am trying to explore characters in great depth as a writer-director or actor and approach them with truth and honesty irrespective of the medium." Produced by Dice Media and written by Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi and Gaurav Patki, the show is directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)