Chennai, July 1: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Krishnakumar's upcoming breezy romantic entertainer, 'Oho Enthan Baby', featuring actors Rudra and Mithila Palkar in the lead, for release with an U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "Certified for emotions, laughter & love, rage and drama!#OhoEnthanBaby is officially U/A certified. See you on July 11th in Theatres.A @jenmartinmusic Musical.#OEB #OEBfromJuly11Directed by @Krishnakum25249. Produced by @VVStudioz." ‘Oho Enthan Baby’: Mithila Palkar Reflects on Tamil Film Debut, ‘Chopsticks’ Actress Says, ‘Performing in a New Language Was a Challenge I Never Imagined Taking Up’.

For the unaware, the film will mark the acting debut of Rudra, the younger brother of well known Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal. The film, which has been directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, has been produced by Raahul of Romeo Pictures along with Vishnu Vishal. The film has been co produced by KV Durai and Javid.

A trailer released by the unit recently shows that the story will revolve around a young boy called Ashwin(Rudra) who hopes to find a life partner with traits exhibited by heroine characters in superhit Tamil films. Karunakaran, who plays Rudra's uncle in the film, tells him that he will not be able to find a girl if he imposes such conditions. Then as expected, he falls in love and everything seems to progress smoothly, until one day a conflict emerges between and his sweetheart.... ‘Sweet Dreams’: Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar Star in Victor Mukherjee’s Romantic Fantasy (View Poster).

Apart from Rudra and Mithila Palkar, the film will also feature Anju Kurian, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, Geetha Kailasam, Balaji Sakthivel, Sujatha Babu, Nirmal Pillai, Nivaashiyni Krishnan, Arun Kurian, Vijayasarathy, Kasthuri and Vaibhavi Tandle among others.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Harish Kannan and editing by R C Pranav. Art Direction for the film is by Rajesh and stunts have been choreographed by Rugger Ram. Choreography for the songs are by Bobby and Sathish Krishnan. Mukesh Manjunath has penned the story for the film, which has additional dialogues and screenplay by Sharadha and Mukesh Manjunath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).