The shocking murder of national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav by her father, Deepak Yadav, has left the entire nation in shock. The Gurugram police revealed that a dispute over the tennis academy she was running was the main reason behind the tragedy. Amid the investigation surrounding her death, a music video featuring Radhika has surfaced online, adding a new twist to the murder case. Now, her co-star from the mv Inam-ul-Haq has revealed that Radhika's father liked the song and wanted to work in the film industry. Radhika Yadav Shot Dead: State-Level Tennis Player Killed by Her Father in Gurugram After Row Over Social Media Reel.

Radhika Yadav Wanted To Work in the Film Industry?

Radhika Yadav appeared in a romantic music video titled "Karwaan" in 2024 alongside an independent artist, Inam-ul-Haq, better known by his stage name INAAM. The song was composed by INAAM under LLF Records and produced by Zeeshan Ahmad. In a recent interview, Inaam opened up about Radhika Yadav's murder, talking about the time when they shot for the music video. He said, "We shot for the song for four to five hours in Noida. She came to mv shoot with her mother, and she told on the set that her father liked the song, which means that she took he father's permission.

Wach Radhika Yadav’s Music Video ‘Karwaan’ With INAAM

He claimed that when we first worked with Radhika, she expressed her desire to continue in the same line, telling them she wanted to work as an actress in ads, movies, or music videos. He also claimed that Radhika had asked him for more opportunities. However, Inaam said that after their music video, he did not see Radhika in any projects except for a couple of reels, and even those were collaborations with brands. State-Level Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead by Father in Gurugram.

Inam-Ul-Haq Opens Up About His Professional Bond With Radhika Yadav

Radhika Yadav Deactivate Her Instagram Account After Song Release

Radhika Yadav had allegedly deactivated her Instagram account after the release of her music video "Karwaan", revealed her co-actor Inam-ul-Haq. When he asked her for the reason for deativating her account, she had replied that she was busy with work and had deactivated her account only for some time. State-Level Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead by Father in Gurugram.

Reports suggest that Radhika Yadav's father, Deepak, was unhappy with her social media presence and had even asked her to delete her reels. Deepak has been arrested after confessing to killing his daughter. He said that he was humiliated by the villagers for living off her earnings. He said that some even questioned his daughter's character. However, Radhika never brought shame to their family.. She represented India n doubles and achieved an ITF ranking of 113. An injury led her to take on the role of a coach and start her own academy.

