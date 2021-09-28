The fourth and final season of actors Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar's much-loved series Little Things will premiere on Netflix on October 15. Ahead of the premiere of Little Things Season 4, the makers have shared a moving trailer. Dhruv and Kavya are seen discussing their relationship and taking the next big step. Will they do it? That's what we need to find out in the final season.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

