Lt Guv Anil Baijal Directs Delhi Police to Ensure Adequate Deployment of Security Forces in North-East Area

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to ensure adequate deployment of security forces to maintain law and order situation in the North-East district. Baijal held a review meeting which was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Special Commissioners of Police (Law & Order) and other offices."LG directed Delhi Police to ensure continued adequate deployment of security forces, patrolling an area domination exercise, swift and effective response to any situation, prompt registration of FIRs and its expeditious investigation, prevention of any untoward incident, strict enforcement of directions under section 144, visible police presence with outreach and confidence-building measures," said an official release. Baijal also instructed for setting up sufficient numbers of Help Desks/Help Lines and its wider publicity to ensure timely help to the victims and their families."Special CP (Vigilance) Sundari Nanda assisted by officers of appropriate seniority from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Health Department and District Administration to meet the injured/ families of deceased personally and ensure that all steps are taken to provide all possible assistance to them," the release quoted Baijal saying. Apart from above, all the staff of the police stations of the North East District has been deployed round the clock to pacify and calm the situation."As confidence-building measures amongst all strata of the society, Aman committees already constituted in the area have been re-activated and about 14 meetings have been organized in North-East District with the stakeholders of the Aman Committee," it added. Meanwhile, two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were constituted under the crime branch to investigate the violence.The police have registered 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people in connection with the violence in which 38 people, including a police head constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, died.Around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in several areas of North-East Delhi. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)