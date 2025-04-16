Morena, April 16: A fire broke out in a portion of the state-run Morena district hospital on Wednesday evening, necessitating shifting of some patients as a precautionary measure, an official said. Nobody was injured. Civil Surgeon Dr Gajendra Tomar said the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in the electricity equipment in the backyard of the male surgical ward in the old building at around 6 PM. Lucknow Hospital Fire Update: Blaze That Erupted at Lokbandhu Hospital Doused, All Patients Safely Shifted to Other Facilities (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out in Portion of Morena District Hospital

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out at a district hospital in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, earlier today. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/Fa3RmKOQKS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2025

As the smoke filled the gallery of the surgical ward and the operation theatre, hospital staffers swiftly evacuated patients as a precautionary measure, he said. "They immediately controlled the spread using fire extinguishers before the arrival of the Fire Brigade," he added. The blaze was doused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)