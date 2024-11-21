Mumbai, November 21: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday rejected exit poll predictions, calling them "a fraud" and urged the people not to trust them. Raut asserted Maha Vikas Aghadi will secure 160 seats and form the government. Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut said, "Exit Polls in this country are a fraud. We saw the '400 paar' data of Exit Polls during Lok Sabha elections, we saw Congress crossing 60 in Haryana Elections. Now, they are giving data for Maharashtra. Don't trust Exit Polls. We are winning 160 seats and Maha Vikas Aghadi is forming the Government."

His comments came after various exit polls on Wednesday projected that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, would retain power in Maharashtra, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) falling short of a majority. Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly. According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 by Poll Diary: Clean Sweep for Mahayuti, MVA Trails Behind.

Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats. Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats, and others 6-8 seats. In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti To Form Government Again, Predicts P-MARQ Survey; Check Seat Numbers Here.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). This election is significant as it is the first assembly poll in the state following the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly took place on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 62.05%. The results will be announced on November 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)