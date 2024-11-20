The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 has concluded with voting across all 288 constituencies in a single phase on November 20. P-MARQ Exit polls shown by News18 predict a strong showing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, with projections ranging between 137 and 157 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), is pushing for a comeback after its previous tenure. While the BJP appears poised to retain power, the actual outcome will depend on key swing constituencies and voter turnout trends. The results are set to be announced on November 23. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on India Today: Watch Seat-Wise Predictions for Maharashtra State Assembly Election Result.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 by P-MARQ Survey

