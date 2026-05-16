Man City Faces Crisis-hit Chelsea in FA Cup Final at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday aiming to end a two-year losing streak in soccer’s oldest knockout competition.

City has lost to Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the last two finals, having won it in 2023.

It’s a record fourth final in a row for Pep Guardiola’s team, which is in contention for a domestic trophy treble, having already won the English League Cup. City is also second in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal with two rounds to go.

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City faces a Chelsea team at Wembley that is in turmoil after a crisis-hit season that has seen the Club World Cup champion fire two coaches since the turn of the year.

It is relying on novice interim coach Calum McFarlane to try to end the campaign on a high and deny Guardiola what would be his 17th major trophy at City and his 35th overall.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).