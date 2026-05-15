Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The LSG vs MI IPL 2026 encounter carries significant weight for the visitors, who are currently on a three-match winning streak and fighting for a top-four finish. Conversely, the hosts have already been eliminated from the playoff race after a disappointing season under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, leaving them to play for pride in front of their home supporters. You can find Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

LSG vs CSK Live Streaming on JioHotstar

Following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar in early 2025, JioHotstar is the exclusive digital destination for IPL 2026. Fans can stream the LSG vs CSK match live on the JioHotstar app or website.

The platform offers several high-tech viewing options:

4K Resolution: Available for users with compatible devices and high-speed connections.

MaxView: A vertical viewing mode designed specifically for mobile users.

Multi-Cam: Allows viewers to switch between different camera angles, including a dedicated "Champion's Feed."

Regional Commentary: The match is available in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects. Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs CSK IPL 2026.

LSG vs CSK TV Telecast on Star Sports Network

For those who prefer traditional linear television, the Star Sports Network remains the official broadcaster for IPL 2026 in India. The match will be aired across several channels to cater to diverse linguistic audiences.

The primary channels include Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and dedicated feeds for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. High-definition (HD) versions of these channels are also available for an enhanced viewing experience. Will MS Dhoni Play in LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

LSG vs CSK Match Preview

The two sides last met on 10 May at Chepauk, where Chennai successfully chased down a daunting target of 204. CSK’s pursuit was spearheaded by a record-breaking half-century from Urvil Patel, clinching a five-wicket victory with four balls to spare. Despite a brilliant 85 from LSG’s Josh Inglis in that fixture, the Lucknow bowlers struggled to contain the Chennai middle order.

Heading into this evening's reverse fixture, Chennai face selection challenges. MS Dhoni remains unavailable, and England all-rounder Jamie Overton has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury; he is replaced by Dian Forrester. For Lucknow, the focus will be on captain Rishabh Pant, who is seeking to improve his win percentage and finish a difficult campaign on a positive note.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).