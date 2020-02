Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): A man on Sunday illegally entered the operational runway during flight movement at Bhopal airport, officials said.They told ANI that the man entered the active runway when a SpiceJet flight was ready to take off for Udaipur.He has been detained by security staff. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

