Managing Director of Hospital Found Hanging in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): A managing director of a hospital in LB Nagar was found hanging in the hospital premises on Tuesday.The deceased has been identified as Dr. Ajay Kumar.According to LB Nagar Police, his wife K Swetha (30) filed a complaint today and said her husband was facing harassment by the owner of the hospital building and his henchmen."Ajay Kumar in his personal diary which was found in his office had mentioned some names of the people and stated they are responsible for his death and they were harassing him mentally," Police said.Police said, a case has been registered in LB Nagar police station and the body has been sent to a government hospital for post mortem.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

