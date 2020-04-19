Manipur's Second COVID-19 Patient Again Tests Negative

Imphal, Apr 19 (PTI) The second COVID-19 patient in Manipur tested negative for the virus again on Sunday, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh said here.

With this, Manipur no longer has any active COVID-19 case, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Twitter.

The patient, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, had tested negative for the virus on Saturday as well, the director told PTI.

"Good news: the second #COVID19 patient who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, Imphal has reported negative of Novel Corona Virus disease. Now Manipur has zero positive case of COVID-19 as on date as the two cases of Manipur have been reported negative (sic)," the CM tweeted.

The 65-year-old patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

The first COVID-19 case in the state was a 23-year-old woman, who had returned from the UK. The woman has recovered and has been discharged from hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)