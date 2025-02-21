Washington, February 21: Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama is set to feature Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, reported Deadline. The untitled film will revolve around the story of a world of organised crime in Hawaii, based on a real-life crime boss who fought to control the underworld during the 1960s and 70s. Written by Nick Bilton, the story follows a powerful and ruthless Hawaiian mob leader, similar to Robert De Niro's character in Goodfellas, who battled rival factions and mainland corporations to dominate Hawaii's criminal empire, according to Deadline. The film will depict his rise to power, his violent struggles, and his fight to protect his ancestral land. Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Team Up for Untitled Hawaiian Crime Drama.

Meanwhile, this also marks another major collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio, who have worked together on films like The Departed, Gangs of New York, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Johnson and Blunt are also reuniting after their work on Jungle Cruise. Johnson, who has strong ties to Hawaii, has long wanted to make a film set in the islands. Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Immediately Eyes Next ‘James Bond’ After Taking Creative Control of 007 Franchise; Fans Rally for Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba.

The film's producers include Scorsese, Johnson, DiCaprio, Blunt, Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn. As per the publication, Johnson and Blunt initially pitched the idea to Scorsese and DiCaprio, who then brought Bilton on board as the screenwriter. Bilton will begin writing once the project is fully set up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)