Jeff Bezos' Amazon has acquired creative control over the popular James Bond movie franchise. On Thursday (February 20), it was announced that Amazon's MGM Studios will take creative control of the James Bond movie franchise with Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who have been longtime producers of the spy franchise. Like everyone else, the tech giant's founder also seems quite thrilled about the whole 007 thing and immediately took to social media to make a casting call for the upcoming Bond movie. No Time To Die Movie Review: Daniel Craig’s Final Outing as James Bond 007 is an Absolute Delight (LatestLY Exclusive).

Jeff Bezos Asks Who To Choose As the Next James Bond

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and shared a news article about his company's latest acquisition and wrote, "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?"Fans of the iconic spy movie series shared exciting suggestions. Some recommended their favourites, while others focused on what would be best for the franchise's future.

Jeff Bezos’ Casting Call for 007

Who’d you pick as the next Bond? pic.twitter.com/u7nBaRROlf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2025

007 Fans Come Up With Suggestions

Scrolling through the replies under Jeff Bezos' post, we found that the majority of fans wanted to see Man of Steel star Henry Cavill don the tuxedo. Other suggestions included Idris Elba and Tom Hardy. Another user suggested that former 007 stars Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, and George Lazenby - who are all alive should be brought together for a project focused more on mystery and intrigue rather than action. ‘Spider-Man, Cruella and James Bond Watching Tennis Match’: Glenn Close Is Amused by Meme on Her Watching Wimbledon 2024 Finals Alongside Pierce Brosnan and Andrew Garfield!.

A young up-and-comer who has a chance to grow into the role, and then let Edgar Wright direct — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2025

After carefully pondering, I think we have only two choices, Tom Hardy or Tom Hiddleston — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 20, 2025

Henry Cavil or Idris Elba, but the next bond should shake things up, a different type of story. — K-Moody (@Kmoody2003) February 20, 2025

For the unversed, Henry Cavill had actually auditioned for the iconic spy film before Daniel Craig landed the gig in 2005. The last 007 movie was Daniel Craig's No Time to Die in 2021. The spy film was the Hollywood star's final portrayal as the MI6 agent.

