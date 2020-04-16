Ministry of Civil Aviation Issues Advisory Regarding Refund of Airfare During Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory regarding the refund of airfare during the lockdown period after the suspension of international and domestic flights.The advisory states, The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) acknowledges the unusual situation that has arisen due to the lockdown being imposed to contain the further spread of COVID-19 and its consequential effect on the air passengers and airlines.The Ministry in the advisory states, "After detailed examination of the grievances received from various quarters, the following advisories are issued.""If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period (from 25th of March to 14th of April, 2020) and the airline has received payment for booking of the air ticket during the first lockdown period for travel during the same period, for both domestic and international air travel and refund is sought by the passenger against that booking being cancelled, the Airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation," the Ministry said. "If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period and the airline has received the payment for booking of air ticket during first lockdown period (from 25th of March to 14th of April, 2020) for travel during the second lockdown period (from 15th of April to 3rd of May, 2020) for both domestic and international air travel and the passenger seeks refund on cancellation of the ticket, the Airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation," the advisory further states. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is requested to monitor the compliance of the advisories, it added. (ANI)

