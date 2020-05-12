Minor Girl, Boy Commit Suicide in Rajasthan's Tonk

Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) A minor girl and a boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the area falling under the Nagar Fort police station on Monday night, they said.

Police said the girl was around 16 years of age while the boy was 23-year-old.

“Primary investigation revealed that they were in a relationship. They lived in the same village,” police said, adding that the bodies have been handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

