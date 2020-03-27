Mizoram Govt Designates ZMC as Isolation Centre for Covid-19 Patients

Aizawl, Mar 27 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Friday officially designated state referral hospital, Zoram Medical College, as isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 patients, an official statement said.

The move was taken as per the guidelines of the central government to acquire suitable hospitals and nursing homes to set up isolation and treatment centres for infected patients, the statement said.

Officials of Zoram Medical College said preparations are on to make room for COVID-19 suspected and confirmed patients.

They said that all OPDs have been closed and all the patients of ZMC are being shifted to Aizawl civil hospital and other private hospitals in the state capital.

A bulletin issued by the college on Friday said that the COVID-19 patients and other suspected patients who are being treated at isolation wards are stable.

Of the 7 suspected patients, 4 were at high risk, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)