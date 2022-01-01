Actor Mohit Raina on Saturday said he has tied the knot with partner Aditi in presence of close family and friends. Raina took to Instagram to share the news about his wedding with his fans, alongside a few photographs from the marriage ceremony. "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. Mohit Raina Ties the Knot With Aditi! Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur and Other Celebs Congratulate the Actor on Instagram.

"With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one.Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit,” the 39-year-old actor captioned the post. Soon after he posted wedding pictures, fans and industry friends extended their best wishes to Raina. Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who worked with him on "Kaafir", said, "Congratulations." Mohit Raina Marries Aditi! Fans Congratulate the Shiddat Actor on Social Media.

Check Out Mohit Raina's Instagram Post Below:

Filmmaker Karan Johar as well as actors Mrunal Thakur and Shreya Dhanwanthary also sent their best wishes to the couple. Raina is best known for his performances across various mediums -- TV, films and OTT. Some of his most popular work includes "Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev", "Mahabharat", "Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat", "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Kaafir". He most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video series "Mumbai Diaries 26/11".

