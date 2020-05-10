Mother of a Wanted Naxalite in Chhattisgarh Waits for His Son to Return Alive

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 10 (ANI): On the occasion of Mother's Day, an old woman residing in Pakhnachua village is still waiting for his son to return home alive, who has become a wanted Naxalite. Naxal Budhara Sodhi's mother-- Dhule told ANI that her only wish is to see his son alive so that she could spend her rest of her life with him."I was shocked when I came to know that my son has become a Naxal. The only wish I have is not to see him dead. I am constantly living under the fear that he may get killed by the police. We came to know a month later that he has become a Naxal after he left home. I am still waiting for my son to return home," Dhule, the mother said.She also appealed to her son to come back saying, "If you are listening to me son, please come back. I want to spend my remaining life with you. Your wife and son are also waiting for you."Dhule who is suffering from serious illness from a long time is also taking care of Budhara's son and a wife.Dantewada SP Dr. Abhishek Pallava told ANI that Budhara is a wanted Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh and is also involved in a murder of Bhima Mandavi."Budhara is an LGS commander. We have also announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for a person who will find him under the prize policy of Chhattisgarh government. He has also been involved in the murder case of Bhima Mandavi." (ANI)

