MP: 26 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Indore

Indore, Apr 30 (PTI) As many as 26 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, the worst hit region in the state, on Thursday, an official said.

These 26 patients were undergoing treatment at the government-run Manorama Raje TB Hospital and two other private facilities, the official said.

A 74-year-old man was among the patients who recovered from the infection at the MRTB, Dr Salil Bhargava of MRTB Hospital said.

The elderly patient was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on April 4 and was discharged on Wednesday, he added.

So far, 242 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, which had reported 1,485 confirmed cases and 68 deaths.

