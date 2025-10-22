Mumbai, October 22: A thick layer of smog blanketed the Bandra area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 300 in the 'Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, from Sunday, to tackle rising pollution levels.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the 'poor' category (between 201-300 AQI) for the past few days amid Diwali celebrations across the region. As of 4 PM on Sunday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 296, according to the CPCB. "Actions under Stage I & II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed in earnest by all concerned agencies in the entire NCR to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall maintain a strict vigil and intensify measures to the extent specified in the GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage I & II," the CAQM order read. Delhi Air Pollution: City Chokes on Post-Diwali Smog, Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Levels (Watch Videos).

The commission further directed all concerned agencies to follow the actions. It targeted timelines outlined in its comprehensive policy to curb air pollution in the NCR, with a special focus on dust mitigation measures in the Delhi-NCR region. "Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills," CAQM mentioned in an official statement. Delhi Air Pollution: CPCB Reports Severe to Very Poor AQI as Thick Smog Engulfs National Capital (Watch Videos).

Bandra Area Shrouded in Smog

#WATCH | Mumbai | A thick layer of smog blankets the Bandra area of the city. The AQI is recorded at 300 in 'Poor' category, as per CPCB pic.twitter.com/hM3qXAKzAr — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

The order also recommended enhancing vehicle parking fees to discourage private transport, synchronising traffic movements, deploying adequate personnel at intersections, and alerting people through newspapers, TV, and radio regarding air pollution levels. It also advised providing citizens with 'Do's and Don'ts' to minimise polluting activities. According to the CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is classified as "good," 51-100 as "satisfactory," 101-200 as "moderate," 201-300 as "poor," 301-400 as "very poor," and 401-500 as "severe."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)