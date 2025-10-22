Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Wednesday morning, October 22, with air quality deteriorating sharply across the city. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported AQI readings of 380 near RK Puram, 361 near ITO, and 360 near Akshardham, placing most areas in the "Very Poor" category. Punjabi Bagh recorded a hazardous AQI of 427, falling in the "Severe" category, raising health concerns for residents. Visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path, and AIIMS showed dense haze limiting visibility. Authorities invoked GRAP-2 measures to tackle rising pollution levels. Delhi Air Pollution: City Chokes on Post-Diwali Smog, Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Levels (Watch Videos).

Very Poor Air Quality Hits RK Puram AQI 380

Delhi’s ITO Records AQI 361 Amid Thick Smog

Akshardham Shrouded in Haze, AQI at 360

Thick Smog Engulfs India Gate

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI and PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

