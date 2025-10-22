Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Wednesday morning, October 22, with air quality deteriorating sharply across the city. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported AQI readings of 380 near RK Puram, 361 near ITO, and 360 near Akshardham, placing most areas in the "Very Poor" category. Punjabi Bagh recorded a hazardous AQI of 427, falling in the "Severe" category, raising health concerns for residents. Visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path, and AIIMS showed dense haze limiting visibility. Authorities invoked GRAP-2 measures to tackle rising pollution levels. Delhi Air Pollution: City Chokes on Post-Diwali Smog, Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Levels (Watch Videos).

Very Poor Air Quality Hits RK Puram AQI 380

#WATCH | Visuals from near AIIMS as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) around the RK Puram was recorded at 380, in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/xTJIDNfXkw — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

Delhi’s ITO Records AQI 361 Amid Thick Smog

#WATCH | Visuals from the ITO as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region was recorded at 361, in the 'Very Poor' category, this morning pic.twitter.com/4KEqIV2wRc — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

Akshardham Shrouded in Haze, AQI at 360

#WATCH | Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Akshardham was recorded at 360, in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Visuals from near Akshardham; shot at 7:05 AM pic.twitter.com/zgqJygmqY5 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

Thick Smog Engulfs India Gate

VIDEO | Delhi wakes up to a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city. Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path. #Delhi #AirPollution #Smog (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/sJzF5eb7Ws — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

