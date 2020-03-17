National Defence College Closed Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Threat

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The National Defence College here has been closed till March 31 amid the coronavirus threat.Meanwhile, 100 students, including 58 Brigadier-rank armed forces' officers, 17 bureaucrats of Joint Secretary rank and 25 foreign officers from friendly nations underwent training at the institute on Monday.A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)