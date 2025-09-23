Ahmedabad, September 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Navratri Garba festivals organised by various resident associations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday. "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I participated in the Navratri Garba festival at Vrajdham Apartment and Orchid Legacy in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej Ward and received the blessings of Mother Goddess," Shah said in a post on X.

The Union Minister also participated in the Garba festival at Vrajdham Apartment and Orchid Legacy in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej Ward. "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I participated in the Navratri Garba festival at Vrajdham Apartment and Orchid Legacy in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej Ward and received the blessings of Mother Goddess," Shah said in another post on X. Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s ‘Dholi Taro’ From ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Is the Perfect Beat for Your Garba Nights! (Watch Video).

Sharadiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. As each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom, PM Modi added that Monday is dedicated to Maa Shailputri.

During the course of nine days, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. Meanwhile, Amit Shah hailed security forces for achieving a major victory against the Naxalites in Narayanpur along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border on Monday. In a post on the X platform, Amit Shah said, "Today, our security forces have achieved another major victory against the Naxalites. In the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, our forces eliminated two Central Committee Member Naxal leaders - Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy alias Kosa, Katta Ramchandra Reddy. Both neutralised Naxal leaders had a bounty of Rs 40 lakh each on their heads. Our security forces are systematically dismantling the top leadership of the Naxals, breaking the backbone of red terror." Jethalal Daya Garba Funny Videos: Ahead of Navratri 2025, Hilarious TMKOC Memes and Instagram Reels of the Iconic Duo Dance Take Over the Internet.

Amit Shah Participates in Navratri Garba Festival

गरबा, गुजरात के सांस्कृतिक गौरव की पहचान है। अहमदाबाद की क्लाउड 9 सोसाइटी में नवरात्रि गरबा महोत्सव में शामिल हुआ। ગરબા એ ગુજરાતના સાંસ્કૃતિક ગૌરવનું પ્રતીક છે. અમદાવાદ, ક્લાઉડ 9 સોસાયટી ખાતે નવરાત્રી ગરબા મહોત્સવમાં સહભાગી થવાનો અવસર મળ્યો. pic.twitter.com/8FaKSuzFoX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2025

Two Central Committee members, Naxal leaders Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, were eliminated by security forces in the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)