NCC Cadets in Shillong Monitor Social Distancing During Ration Distribution

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 6 (ANI): The National Cadet Corps of Shillong Group on Monday came forward and assisted the civil administration and the police in monitoring proper distancing during ration distribution amid coronavirus lockdown in the state capital.The ration was being distributed in the government-approved shops where over 200 Senior Division Cadets volunteered for the process.India on Monday recorded the highest jump in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with 704 new patients of the virus reported in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now increased to 4,281. (ANI)

