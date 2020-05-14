New Coronavirus Case Found in Chhattisgarh After Nine Days

Raipur, May 14 (PTI) A 23-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarhs Balod district on Thursday, taking the number of cases in the state to 60, health officials said.

The state had recorded its last coronavirus case nine days ago.

Earlier in the day, a COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following recovery, they said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is four as 56 people have been discharged so far.

"The person from Balod who tested positive this evening is being admitted to AIIMS," a public relations officer of the institute told PTI.

Earlier, a male patient from Surajpur district was discharged in the evening after his two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection, the AIIMS spokesperson said.

Three patients are undergoing treatment at AIIMS and they are in stable condition, he added.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 60; New cases 1; Deaths 0; Discharged 56; Active cases 4; People tested so far 29,697.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)