Nitin Gadkari Sets Road Construction Target at Rs 15 Lakh Crore for Next Two Years

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Thursday held a meeting via video conferencing with the members of SIAM Institute on the impact of COVID-19 on the auto sector. He also said his ministry has set the road construction target at Rs 15 lakh crore for the next two years.In the meeting, the members expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by the industry amid COVID-19 pandemic along with few suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the sector afloat, reads an official statement.Gadkari suggested them to focus on enhancing liquidity in business, as ups and downs are common. He added that one needs to plan for bad times while working for growth. He also said that the industry should focus more on innovation, technology, and research skill to become competitive in the global market.The Union Minister informed that he has set a target of constructing roads worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years. He said that his ministry is working overtime to clear all arbitration cases with concessionaires.Gadkari responded to the questions from representatives and assured all possible help from the government. He informed that he would take up the issues at the appropriate level in the government and other departments.The Union Minister informed that he has directed the ministry officials to finalise the auto scrapping policy quickly, which, he said, will go a long way in cost reduction. On the question of BS4 vehicles, he said the government is bound by the Supreme Court verdict in this regard. However, on industry suggestion, he said that he would get the matter examined afresh.Regarding relaxations sought on other regulations, Gadkari stated that he will endeavour to provide relief wherever possible where the industry is seeking an extension of time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)