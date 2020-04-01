Nizamuddin Gathering: Police Writes to Delhi Govt Seeking Immediate Action

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Government seeking an immediate action with regard to the persons including 157 foreign nationals associated with Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin and presently staying at various mosques and other places in Delhi.Meanwhile, after 24 people who attended the Markaz event in Nizamuddin were tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.Earlier, 24 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event were tested positive for coronavirus.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15 violating lockdown conditions.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

